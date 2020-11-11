IPL 2020: Six young cricketers who made a mark to become Team India prospects

The Indian Premier League has always been a breeding ground for young cricketers. Indian cricket has boomed since the advent of the league with several players rising to the top and becoming an integral part of their national teams. Players like David Warner, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya rose to superstardom after their success in the league.

Several critics have credited the success of Indian cricket to the IPL as young players get a chance to rub shoulders with international stars early on in their careers. This season has also seen some Indian cricketers rise to the occasion and show the world that could be the next big star of cricket. Let’s take a look at some of the young Indian cricketers who have shone in the IPL 2020.

Devdutt Padikkal: He has to be the first name on the list as Padikkal has surprised everyone with his consistency with the bat. The RCB opener hit 473 runs this season to emerge as the team’s run-getter, even ahead of his captain Virat Kohli. Padikkal, an uncapped player ahead of the tournament and in the end, has surely become a prospect for India.

Ishan Kishan: The young Mumbai wicket-keeper batsman had always shown promise but failed to show consistency with the bat in previous seasons. But this year, Kishan has become a run-machine with 483 at an impressive average of 53.66. Those runs have come at a strike rate of 144. With MS Dhoni retiring and Rishabh Pant failing to nail down the place, Kishan has sure put his name in the hat for future India squads.

T Natarajan: The yorker machine from Tamil Nadu has been one of the most lethal bowlers in the IPL this season. He has bowled the maximum number of yorkers in the tournament while proving to be a big asset for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has been picked for the Australian tour and could be the surprise package for India Down Under.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: He might not have started the tournament on the right note but Ruturaj made sure that he ended the league with a bang. In the six matches he played, Gaikwad scored 204 runs at an average of 51. He even won the last three matches for Chennai Super Kings. He has been compared to Virat Kohli and it is likely that Gaikwad will be the one to look out for in the next season.

Shubman Gill: The elegant batsman has proven to be a rock for Kolkata Knight Riders at the top. The 21-year-old has continuously been the one shouldering the responsibilities for KKR with other players failing to hold onto their wickets. He scored 444 runs this season and it feels like that it’s just a matter of time before he becomes an established name in world cricket.

Rahul Tewatia: The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder became almost a cult figure this year after winning matches for his team single-handedly during the tournament. His innings against Kings XI Punjab put Tewatia’s name on the lips of every cricket fan. Although his performances tapered off at the end, Tewatia provides an interesting combination of leg-spin and explosive late-end batting that could prove to be an asset for Team India.