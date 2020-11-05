IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly identifies six young talents, shares special message for Suryakumar Yadav

After Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from the Indian squads for Australia tour due to injury concerns, if there was anything that bemused fans and experts alike was the absence of Suryakumar Yadav from the ODI and T20I sides. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s comments on Suryakumar, however, should be able to answer those questions and even calm the nerves of the Mumbai batsman if there were any.

Ganguly singled out Suryakumar for praise and said the day is not far when he breaks into the Indian side. “He is a very good player,” said Ganguly in an interview with Hindustan Times. “His time will come.”

The right-handed batsman who is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020, has been one of the most prolific performers of the domestic circuit for the last couple of years. Surya has been a consistent performer in the IPL. He amassed 512 runs in 14 games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018 while getting 424 runs in 16 games last season. This year, the Mumbai Indians No.3 has scored 410 runs in 14 matches so far.

Suryakumar, however, was not the only youngster who impressed Ganguly. The former India captain named Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shubman Gill and Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal as the big domestic successes of the IPL 2020.

Samson and Chakravarthy have made their way into the Indian T20I side for the Australia tour. Chakravarthy, the KKR spinner, earned his maiden call-up on the back of some consistent performances with the ball.

Tripathi impressed at the top of the order for KKR in the second half of the tournament. Padikkal, on the other hand, has been one of the finds of the season and is also the frontrunner to bag the emerging players’ award. He is currently the highest run-scorer for RCB with 472 runs in 14 matches.