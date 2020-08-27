Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 sponsors: RR ropes in TV9 Network, RCB gets Max Insurance on board

IPL 2020 sponsors: RR ropes in TV9 Network, RCB gets Max Insurance on board

IPL 2020: Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have Max Life Insurance as their official life insurance partner and also apparel partners for upcoming edition.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:26 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dubai

Representational image. (File)

Rajasthan Royals has roped in TV9 Bharatvarsh as their principal partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, to be held in UAE from September 19. The channel replaces EXPO 2020 Dubai as Rajasthan Royals’ front of jersey brand after the much awaited mega-event was postponed to 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have Max Life Insurance as their official life insurance partner and also apparel partners for upcoming edition.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hitachi’s endeavor to make life easier
Aug 27, 2020 19:45 IST
Rajesh tests positive of Covid: There’s nothing to hide if you’re infected
Aug 27, 2020 19:42 IST
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can he held
Aug 27, 2020 19:42 IST
Making India safe: Tushti launches range of oximeters and Infrared thermometers
Aug 27, 2020 19:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.