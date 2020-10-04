IPL 2020: ‘They need a leader who will lead from the front’: Sreesanth suggests a new captain for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders almost scripted another record-breaking chase in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Delhi Capitals on Saturday in Sharjah. The keyword, though, being ‘almost’. At one stage, KKR looked out of the competition, after going down six wickets and needing over 60 to win in 4 overs. But a late show from Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi brought hopes back to KKR camp, and it seemed that the franchise might chase down 229 to create IPL record.

But, it did not happen. A stunning penultimate over from Anrich Nortje followed by a cracker of a final over by Marcus Stoinis changed things, and KKR lost the encounter by 18 runs.

After the match, Kerala seamer S Sreesanth said that Eoin Morgan should lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, instead of Dinesh Karthik. Sreesanth explained that having a World Cup-winning captain as the leader of the team will certainly help the franchise.

“Genuinely feel @Eoin16 should lead the side,(surly not*dk kolaimandaaaiiiOctopus) World Cup winning captain should surly lead ipl side. I hope #kkr looks at this issue.nd win ✌🏻they need a leader who will lead from front like Rohit ,Dhoni or Virat..what a player,” Sreesanth wrote on Twitter.

Morgan led England to maiden ODI World Cup win last year.

Meanwhile, after losing the match, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik was asked about his decision to send Sunil Narine at the top instead of Tripathi. “I haven’t thought about it (making the change at the top) but maybe after this game I will sit down with the coaching staff.. We still believe in Narine and whenever he gets going he gets us off to a great start,” Karthik said.

KKR will next take on Chennai Super Kings in their next game on Wednesday.