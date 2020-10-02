IPL 2020, SRH Predicted XI against CSK: One likely tactical change in bowling for Sunrisers

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Nitesh Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders during their Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous game to pick up their first win of the Indian Premier League 2020 season. It was a slow surface in Abu Dhabi that helped SRH bowlers, especially Rashid Khan, to trouble DC batsmen. Now, SRH will next face off against CSK on Friday, who have lost their previous two games. Will Sunrisers go with the same winning combination or tweak a few things?

Here is our predicted XI of SRH against CSK:

David Warner (c): David Warner has been able to get off to a good start but not being able to carry on. He needs to bat at least 10-12 overs to give CSK no chance.

Jonny Bairstow (wk): Jonny Bairstow has been in tremendous form and on the Dubai surface, he can be lethal.

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey has been in good nick this season and has been the perfect no. 3 position for SRH. He should stick to this position.

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson made a return for SRH in the previous game and showcased his brilliance immediately. He makes the SRH batting order more balanced.

Priyam Garg: Priyam Garg has played one innings for SRH despite being in the side for three matches. He would look make it out if he gets a chance to bat.

Abdul Samad: A good start for Abdul Samad and the J&K batsman showcased he can certainly hit a few boundaries. Good pick for SRH.

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has been effective with both bat and ball. He may have a great season for SRH.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan was brilliant in the previous game and he can certainly trouble Chennai batsmen with his googlies.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been quite effective with the new ball but still struggles in the death overs.

Siddarth Kaul: Siddarth Kaul could make a return for SRH in place of Khaleel Ahmed who was hit for plenty in the previous game.

T Natarajan: T Natarajan has been the find of the season and his effective bouncers will certainly challenge Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis up top.

SRH Predicted XI against CSK: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan