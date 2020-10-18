IPL 2020, SRH Predicted XI against KKR: David Warner likely to play an extra batsman to solidify middle order

Sunrisers Hyderabad have blown hot and cold in IPL 2020. SRH have played eight games so far and managed just three wins out of it while suffering five defeats. The latest of them came against Chennai Super Kings, who didn’t allow SRH to hunt the 168-run target down. As David Warner and co. gear up to face an upbeat Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, here is a look at the SRH Predicted XI against KKR.

1 David Warner (Captain): Warner hasn’t set the stage on fire in the Indian Premier League so far. The three-time Orange Cap winner has looked a pale shadow of himself. Warner has to fire for his and the team’s success. He has scored two fifties so far in the tournament.

2 Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper): The flamboyant English batsman played superbly in the IPL 2020 but has lacked consistency so far. Bairstow has three fifties to his name along with 280 runs in eight matches but hasn’t looked effective like last year.

KKR Predicted XI against SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders likely to tweak bowling line-up

3 Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey is getting good starts but has been throwing them away more often than not. He is batting well and scoring important runs but his inability to anchor the innings deep into the game caused his team some troubles.

4 Kane Williamson: Kiwi skipper is blowing hot and cold in the league so far. Williamson managed just 152 runs in six games he has played in IPL 2020, where he managed just a single fifty. He has to bat deep and finish the game for Hyderabad.

5 Priyam Garg: The talented youngster played his only notable knock against Chennai. Other than that, he failed so far in the IPL 2020. Garg has to play the role Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag have played for Rajasthan.

SRH vs KKR Preview: Bruised Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad seek redemption

6 Vijay Shankar: The all-rounder came back in the SRH playing XI recently but failed to leave a mark. Shankar is a good batsman and can perform the role of a finisher going deep into the tournament. Also, he has to sneak one or two overs as well.

7 Abdul Samad: The dashing all-rounder is likely to replace Shahbaz Nadeem in the playing XI. Samad is expected to bowl two or three good overs other than showing his big-hitting ability, for which he is famous.

8 Rashid Khan: The Afghan spinner is the shining line of the SRH ranks. He is bowling well in the IPL 2020 and has snared 10 wickets. Rashid holds the key to success for Hyderabad. He has to set the tone with the ball against KKR like he has been doing so far this season.

9 Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma bowled beautifully against Chennai Super Kings. He gave his team two early wickets and contained the run rate as well. He is likely to retain his place in the XI.

10 Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm pacer was at his best against Rajasthan Royal last week but didn’t enjoy a great outing versus CSK. Despite bagging two wickets towards the death overs, Khaleel was hammered for 45 runs. However, he would love to leave that game behind and come fresh against Kolkata.

11 T Natarajan: He is Hyderabad’s emerging player of the season so far. Natarajan has bowled the most number of yorkers so far in IPL 2020. His pinpoint accuracy forced the batsmen to play false shots. KKR has to look out for his accurate yorkers.

SRH Predicted XI against KKR: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.