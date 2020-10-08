IPL 2020: SRH Predicted XI vs KXIP - Fifth bowler conundrum for Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020: Here is Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI against Kings XI Punjab for their Indian Premier league match in Dubai. (PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad is one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League but they haven’t quite hit top-form in this season. They started their campaign with two defeats followed by two victories and then they ran into an in-form Mumbai Indians. SRH is desperately missing their bowling mainstay Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been ruled out of the IPL 2020 owing to a hip injury he picked up against Chennai. While the inconsistence batting is solid on paper, a proper fifth bowling option is what they will look to bring into the mix when they face Kings XI Punjab at Dubai on Thursday.

Here is a look at the SRH Predicted XI against KXIP:

David Warner: Captain Warner gained some confidence with runs against Mumbai. But is yet to hit be at his menacing best. He needs to lead his team from the front in the upcoming games.

Jonny Bairstow: England’s wicket-keeper batsman has scored two fifties so far in the tournament but has failed to deliver the knockout punch. There is added responsibility on Bairstwo and Warner to provide a good start to SRH.

Manish Pandey: The seasoned batsman looked good when in the middle but failed to convert those opportunities. Pandey is due a match-winning knock and it can come against KXIP.

Kane Williamson: The Kiwi skipper is brought into the playing XI to strengthen the middle-order. Williamson showed his class in the first match he played. His experience is crucial in the shaky middle-order of SRH.

Priyam Garg: Other than a fifty, Priyam Garg hasn’t done much. The talented former India U19 captain needs to score runs in order to retain his place.

Abdul Samad: The highly-rated Abdul Samad has shown his potential with the bat. His big-hitting prowess will be crucial for SRH in the slog overs.

Rashid Khan: Hyderabad’s spin wizard is bowling well. Rashid has to lead a rather inexperience bowling lineup in absence of Bhvuneshwar Kumar. He would one of Warner’s main weapons against a rampaging KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Shahbaz Nadeem: Abhishek Sharma can make way for Shahbaz Nadeem in the playing XI to bring a proper fifth bowling option. KL Rahul tends to struggle against spinners in the powerplay and Nadeem can exploit it.

Siddharth Kaul: He received a serious hammering against Mumbai but team management is likely to give him another go.

T Natarajan: The most promising pacer for Hyderabad in the IPL 2020. Natarajan has bowled well at the death overs with pinpoint yorkers.

Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma bowled well against Mumbai and can trouble Punjab openers by swinging the ball both ways.

SRH Predicted XI vs KXIP: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma