IPL 2020, SRH Predicted XI vs MI: An unchanged team likely to strengthen SRH’s playoff chances

Either they win or go home – that’s the condition for Sunrisers Hyderabad if they want to continue in the tournament for another week. They will have their last chance to cement a position in the top four and enter the playoffs on Tuesday when they face off against Mumbai Indians. SRH restored their campaign with two consecutive wins – over Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. A win is the only option for the Sunrisers and to achieve that, they are unlikely to tinker their playing eleven against already-qualified Mumbai Indians.

Here’s SRH’s Predicted XI vs MI:

1. David Warner: The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper has been in a remarkable vein of form. He may have missed out on scoring runs against RCB but he will be raring to go against MI in a must-win game.

2. Wriddhiman Saha: Return of Saha has certainly rejuvenated the Sunrisers line-up. His presence in the top of the order is something that MI will be wary of.

3. Manish Pandey: Pandey is one of the positives for SRH. He has been among runs in most of the games this season. He is definitely going to play a crucial role with the bat against MI.

4. Kane Williamson: Williamson is undoubtedly the vital cog in the SRH middle-order. He has been taking the onus superbly on the occasions when the top-order underperforms.

5. Abhishek Sharma: The youngster has shown what is he capable of. Abhishek in the middle-order can act as a back-up option with both bat and ball.

6. Abdul Samad: The man with a strong arm, Samad didn’t get to bat against RCB. However, the skipper would be counting on him once again in a must-win situation.

7. Jason Holder: The Caribbean all-rounder has been heavily praised for his contribution. His 10-ball 26 against RCB solidifies his place in the line-up.

8. Rashid Khan: The Afghan leggie has been the best performer for the Sunrisers. His consistency with the ball can turn lethal for MI.

9. Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s frontline speedster. He has been among wickets throughout the tournament and is set to lead the attack once again.

10. T Natarajan: The yorker king of Sunrisers, Natarajan will be favoured for his death bowling skills. The team management will want him to be as lethal as ever against the defending champions.

11. Shabaz Nadeem: Nadeem as the second spinner completes the bowling unit of SRH. He proved his mettle against RCB and surely deserves another chance.

SRH Predicted XI against MI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan