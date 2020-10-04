Sections
IPL 2020, SRH Predicted XI vs MI: David Warner might make two tactical changes

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: The return of Williamson has provided the much-needed stability in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s line-up. Up next are the defending champions Mumbai Indians, and there might be a few tactical changes on the cards for SRH.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad player David Warner celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav. (PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced back strongly with wins over Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The David Warner-led side lost their first two games and struggled to find the right balance in the team. But the return of Kane Williamson has provided the much-needed stability in SRH’s line-up, and now it seems that SRH are on a roll. But up next are the defending champions Mumbai Indians, and there might be a few tactical changes on the cards for SRH.

READ | IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Preview: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury gives Mumbai Indians edge over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Here is our predicted XI for IPL 2020 match between SRH against MI:

David Warner (c): David Warner has not been in as good form as he was last year. He needs to do more at the top.

Jonny Bairstow (wk): Jonny Bairstow, too, is struggling to find consistency this season. The opening pair needs to give SRH big start against MI.



Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey has fit the role of no. 3 batsman in SRH batting unit perfectly. He will be tested by Mumbai Indians pacers.

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson’s frustrations on getting run out against Chennai Super Kings showcases how eager he is to bat right now. The Kiwi skipper is on a mission to prove himself after being dropped in first two games.

Priyam Garg: Priyam Garg smashed 51 runs in 26 balls against CSK, showcasing why he was touted by most teams at the auctions last year.

Vijay Shankar: Abdul Samad gave away 41 runs in 4 overs, and against a strong batting line-up such as Mumbai, he might be replaced by more experienced allrounder, Vijay Shankar.

READ | MI Predicted XI vs SRH: Chris Lynn likely to come in for Quinton de Kock

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has been effective with both bat and ball. He might trouble MI big hitters.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has been in good touch this season. He will be key against MI in death overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has suffered an injury but fans will hope he will be fit to play on Sunday. No official word yet, but he still finds a place in Predicted XI.

Siddarth Kaul: Siddarth Kaul could make a return for SRH in place of Khaleel Ahmed who was hit for plenty in the previous two games.

T Natarajan: T Natarajan has been the find of the season and his effective bouncers will certainly challenge Rohit Sharma at the top.

SRH Predicted XI against CSK: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

