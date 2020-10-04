IPL 2020, SRH Predicted XI vs MI: David Warner might make two tactical changes

Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced back strongly with wins over Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. The David Warner-led side lost their first two games and struggled to find the right balance in the team. But the return of Kane Williamson has provided the much-needed stability in SRH’s line-up, and now it seems that SRH are on a roll. But up next are the defending champions Mumbai Indians, and there might be a few tactical changes on the cards for SRH.

Here is our predicted XI for IPL 2020 match between SRH against MI:

David Warner (c): David Warner has not been in as good form as he was last year. He needs to do more at the top.

Jonny Bairstow (wk): Jonny Bairstow, too, is struggling to find consistency this season. The opening pair needs to give SRH big start against MI.

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey has fit the role of no. 3 batsman in SRH batting unit perfectly. He will be tested by Mumbai Indians pacers.

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson’s frustrations on getting run out against Chennai Super Kings showcases how eager he is to bat right now. The Kiwi skipper is on a mission to prove himself after being dropped in first two games.

Priyam Garg: Priyam Garg smashed 51 runs in 26 balls against CSK, showcasing why he was touted by most teams at the auctions last year.

Vijay Shankar: Abdul Samad gave away 41 runs in 4 overs, and against a strong batting line-up such as Mumbai, he might be replaced by more experienced allrounder, Vijay Shankar.

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has been effective with both bat and ball. He might trouble MI big hitters.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has been in good touch this season. He will be key against MI in death overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has suffered an injury but fans will hope he will be fit to play on Sunday. No official word yet, but he still finds a place in Predicted XI.

Siddarth Kaul: Siddarth Kaul could make a return for SRH in place of Khaleel Ahmed who was hit for plenty in the previous two games.

T Natarajan: T Natarajan has been the find of the season and his effective bouncers will certainly challenge Rohit Sharma at the top.

SRH Predicted XI against CSK: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan