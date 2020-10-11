IPL 2020, SRH Predicted XI vs RR: Sunrisers may hand debut to youngster against Royals in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020: Here is Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI for their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. (PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to carry the momentum of their victory against Delhi Capitals to their next IPL 2020 match against a struggling Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

SRH have blown hot and clod in this year’s IPL, their main aim will be to get some consistency in their campaign.

Here is the SRH Predicted XI for RR match

Jonny Bairstow: He missed his century by 3 runs but it was one of the best innings of this IPL. Bairstow has already scored three half-centuries this season and will look again go big against RR.

David Warner: Warner has been scoring runs, he became the first player to register fifty 50-plus scores in the IPL but yet one gets the feeling he is yet to be at his best.

Manish Pandey: Just like his team, Manish Pandey too has blown hot and cold in this tournament. He has threatened to take the game away on quite a few occasions but hasn’t been able to do it yet.

Kane Williamson: The class that Williamson brings is priceless. But apart from his first match 45-run knock, the New Zealand captain is yet to make a significant contribution this year.

Virat Singh: The Jharkhand top-order batsman has been one of the top performers in the domestic cricket for the last two-three years. It may be the right time for SRH to give him a go in place of Abdul Samad.

Priyam Garg: There’s a lot to like about India’s U19 captain. He is a very talented batsman, a gun fielder and has the willingness to learn. But keeping your spot in the IPL with just talent is difficult. He needs to score runs against RR.

Abhishek Sharma: Same goes for Abhishek. He has the ability to hit big sixes but needs to bring consistency in his game.

Rashid Khan: 4 overs 3 wickets for only 12 runs in the last match, what more do you say about Rashid Khan. He will once again be SRH’s main weapon against RR.

Sandeep Sharma: He was brilliant with the new ball against KXIP and we can expect the same from the swing bowler against RR on Sunday.

T Natarajan: The left-arm seamer has been a revelation for SRH this IPL. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out, he has emerged as one of best death bowlers for SRH.

Khaleel Ahmed: Despite being in an out of the side, Khaleel Ahmed has done reasonably well whenever he has got an opportunity. He will be looking put in a notable performance on Sunday.