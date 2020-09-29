IPL 2020: SRH’s predicted XI vs DC - Kane Williamson comes in to assure shaky middle-order

In search of their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League 2020, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take the field against table-toppers – Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. David Warner’s side is currently having a horrific time in the tournament. They lost the opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and obtained the same result against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The management made a couple of changes to the playing XI in the second game but the outcomes weren’t in their favour. Hence, it’s quite evident that there will be further amendments to the side when the Sunrisers gets into the business in Match 11 of IPL 2020.

Here’s Sunrisers Hyderabad’s predicted Playing 11

1. David Warner: The SRH skipper got his rhythm back in the previous game but eventually went off-track. Warner has been a prominent performer across the years and will be expected to turning the fortunes of his team.

2. Jonny Bairstow: The England wicketkeeper batsman was troubled by Pat Cummins and he will be keen to replicate last year’s success that saw him score 445 runs. A fine start by Bairstow and Warner can go a long way in solving SRH’s batting woes.

3. Kane Williamson: Unable to find a spot in the first two games, it’s time to have Williamson back in the line-up. He can replace Jonny Bairstow as an overseas player and can be a terrific opening partner to his captain.

4. Manish Pandey: Pandey at even No. 4 can do wonders for SRH. The right-hand batter has produced some of the class performances and is well versed in the art of anchoring the innings.

5. Wriddhiman Saha: The wicket-keeper batsman is a known name in the T20 circuit and is the perfect candidate to be fielded in the middle-order.

6. Priyam Garg: Known for his all-round qualities, the U-19 has the capability of scoring big. He scored 12 in the first match but didn’t get a chance to bat in the second.

7. Abhishek Sharma: The young all-rounder got the opportunity twice but didn’t leave an ideal impact. He managed to scalp just one wicket from two games. However, the youngster is expected to grab another chance in the DC clash.

8. Rashid Khan:The spin wizard from Afghanistan who has an additional talent of smacking the ball out the stadium. He may not have delivered as per his calibre; Rashid can turn the game upside down any moment.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The frontline bowler of SRH, Bhuvneshwar has failed to bag a single scalp so far. But the amount of experience he carries and the variations he has, the setup needs his presence.

10. T Natarajan: The Tamil Nadu bowler certainly grabbed the attention after dismissing Virat Kohli in the opener. The team would count on him for his cutters and Yorkers which can trouble the DC batsmen.

11. Khaleel Ahmed: The bowler from Hyderabad replaced Sandeep Sharma against KKR, and he proved his worth by removing Sunil Narine early. The left-arm pacer would be eagerly waiting for another chance against Delhi to solidify his spot.