IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 79 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Abdul Samad. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

3 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Khaleel Ahmed where he kept things tight.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs.

Abdul Samad bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 5.3. At the same stage, SRH were 100/4. Chennai Super Kings need 86 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 17.2.

Follow live score and updates from IPL