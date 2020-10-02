Sections
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 79 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Abdul Samad. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

3 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Khaleel Ahmed where he kept things tight.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs.

Abdul Samad bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 5.3. At the same stage, SRH were 100/4. Chennai Super Kings need 86 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 17.2.

