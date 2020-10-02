Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between CSK and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:37 IST

Sun Risers Hyderabad have won the 14th match of IPL 2020 by 7 runs, Chennai Super Kings were restricted for a total of 157 runs for 5 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the highest scorer with 50 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja who contributed 72 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 15 runs from the over.

19 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.



Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 16 runs from the over.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Abdul Samad who kept things tight, conceding just 20 runs.

That brings us to the end of the match. SRH will now face MI at Sharjah whereas Chennai Super Kings will meet KXIP in their respective next matches.

