SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: David Warner’s SRH look to surpass Dhoni’s CSK test

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs CSK: David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League. Follow live score and updates of IPL Match Today.
IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The second half of the Indian Premier League 2020 kicks off with David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad going up against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. SRH will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after losing to Rajasthan Royals, a game that they should have won comfortably. CSK, on the other hand, are in sorts of troubles, having already lost 5 in 7 games, and need to turn the switch back on to put themselves in contention of making it through to the playoffs this year. For MS Dhoni, one wrong move, and they could be the first team this year to be ruled out of playoffs. Dhoni’s CSK have never found themselves fighting to make it for a spot in the playoffs, so this is a new territory for the former India captain. It will be interesting to see how he goes about this road.
Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK:
Total number of matches played: 14
Matches won by SRH: 4
Matches won by CSK: 10
Matched played in India: 12 (SRH 3, CSK 9)
Matches played in UAE: 2 (SRH 1, CSK 1)
SRH average score against CSK: 167
CSK average score against SRH: 175
Most runs for SRH: 339 (David Warner)
Most runs for CSK: 378 (MS Dhoni)
Most wickets for SRH: 6 (Rashid Khan)
Most wickets for CSK: 15 (Dwayne Bravo)
Most catches for SRH: 3 (David Warner)
Most catches for CSK: 8 (MS Dhoni)
Here are CSK Predicted XI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: Shane Watson, N Jagadeesan, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shadul Thakur
CSK losing five of their first seven matches
2010 (they went to win IPL & CLT20 later in the year)
2020
MS Dhoni after CSK’s loss to RCB: “We need to do something about it. We can’t just keep turning up.. it is almost the same thing that is happening maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round - play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can’t leave too many after the 15th or 16th over that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen.”
Does that mean we will see CSK come up with a new strategy tonight?
Wondering when and where to watch CSK vs SRH Live Streaming? We got you sorted! You can follow all the live action of Dream XI IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH on Hotstar and Star Sports Network.
“The other point is we’ve chased every game and the wickets are getting slower. It’s not easy once you lose wickets... But I’d like to see a bit more intent. It’s not that you can just keep swinging - there is some challenging bowling - but intent is what we’re after.” - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on what CSK needs to do.
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. This is the start of the 2nd stage of the tournament where each teams will meet the other ones for the 2nd time. This is the time when Chennai Super Kings could turn their fortunes and form get themselves to the road of wins. CSK are in real danger of not reaching playoffs for the first time this year. Meanwhile, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, this game is a chance to get consistent in the tournament.