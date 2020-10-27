IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs of the 47th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 113/1. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 58 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 6th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six and 4 fours scoring 22 runs from the over.

Axar Patel bowled the 7th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

Tushar Deshpande bowled the 9th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The 10th over was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 11.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 226 runs.

