IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:55 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

The 47th match of IPL 2020 between Sun Risers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals is currently on at DUBAI. Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha opened the batting for Sun Risers Hyderabad. Sun Risers Hyderabad have scored 55 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

15 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 fours.

13 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six and a four.



The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

9 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a four.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 11.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 220 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

