IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between DC and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 21:08 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of the first innings of the 47th match of IPL 2020, Sun Risers Hyderabad has managed to get to a total of 219 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. In the last five overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 44 runs without losing any wicket. Wriddhiman Saha was the highest scorer with 87 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha who contributed 107 runs to the innings.

6 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Axar Patel where he kept things tight.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Tushar Deshpande and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

6 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Marcus Stoinis where he kept things tight.



Anrich Nortje bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a four scoring 10 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada. SRH batsmen hit a four.

Delhi Capitals will have to chase down the target of 220 at 11.0 runs per over.

