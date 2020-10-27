Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:12 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 220 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 10 overs was 73 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Vijay Shankar bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

20 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder which was an expensive one.

Rashid Khan bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with 2 wickets.



9 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.3. At the same stage, SRH were 113/1. Delhi Capitals need 147 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 14.7.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
Oct 27, 2020 21:21 IST
Covid-19 fear looms large among officials as Bihar readies to go to polls
Oct 27, 2020 22:10 IST
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
Oct 27, 2020 20:11 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Pant’s dismissal takes SRH closer to victory
Oct 27, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Ahead of Election Day, NYC bikers hit the streets to push people to vote
Oct 27, 2020 22:44 IST
Buddha Nullah pollution: Proposal to shift dairy units scrapped for now
Oct 27, 2020 22:43 IST
Space crunch: Ludhiana police to auction unclaimed case property after November 3
Oct 27, 2020 22:40 IST
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 27, 2020 22:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.