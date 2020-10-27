IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 220 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 10 overs was 73 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Vijay Shankar bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

20 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder which was an expensive one.

Rashid Khan bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with 2 wickets.

9 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.3. At the same stage, SRH were 113/1. Delhi Capitals need 147 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 14.7.

Follow live score and updates from IPL