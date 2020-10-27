Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:39 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 220 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 15 overs was 95 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Rashid Khan bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by David Warner who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

Rashid Khan bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Jason Holder bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.3. At the same stage, SRH were 175/2. Delhi Capitals need 125 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 25.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
Oct 27, 2020 21:21 IST
Covid-19 fear looms large among officials as Bihar readies to go to polls
Oct 27, 2020 22:53 IST
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
Oct 27, 2020 20:11 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Ashwin departs, SRH need 1 wicket to win
Oct 27, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Two booked for demolishing mosque in Punjab’s Khanna
Oct 27, 2020 22:48 IST
Ahead of Election Day, NYC bikers hit the streets to push people to vote
Oct 27, 2020 22:56 IST
Buddha Nullah pollution: Proposal to shift dairy units scrapped for now
Oct 27, 2020 22:43 IST
Space crunch: Ludhiana police to auction unclaimed case property after November 3
Oct 27, 2020 22:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.