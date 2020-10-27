IPL 2020 - SRH Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 220 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 15 overs was 95 runs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Rashid Khan bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by David Warner who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

Rashid Khan bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

The 14th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Jason Holder bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.3. At the same stage, SRH were 175/2. Delhi Capitals need 125 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 25.0.

