IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad - What do the numbers tell

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Both teams have faced contrasting fortunes in the 13th season of the IPL so far. While DC have won both their matches in the tournament and have looked impressive till now, SRH are at the bottom of the table with back-to-back losses, with their batting being a major concern.

DC would be looking to continue their winning run in IPL 2020 while David Warner would be hoping SRH are able to conjure up their first win of the season. However, when it comes to their head to head record, Sunrisers have the edge with nine wins in 15 matches while DC have won 5.

But SRH would be wary of the threat provided by DC pacer Kagiso Rabada, who has been in splendid form since IPL 2019. He has been the highest wicket-taker in the tournament since 2019. The stat becomes even more impressive as Rabada has bowled 21.3 overs less than Deepak Chahar, who has bowled the most balls since IPL 2019. He also not gone wicketless in the last 14 matches he has played in IPL.

For SRH, the onus falls on Manish Pandey, who has been a consistent performer for them since 2019. SRH have a shaky middle-order with Pandey keeping it all together. He has amassed 375 runs at an average of 62.50 for the Sunrisers at the No.3 position. He has only played eight matches at the position but ranks 4th amongst the top run-scorers at the No. 3 spot in the IPL since 2019.

However, a worrying sign for SRH would be the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Despite being one of the most consistent performers for SRH, Bhuvneshwar has been on a downward trajectory in the last few seasons. In the last three seasons, Bhuvneshwar’s average has risen from 21.7 to 39.5 while his economy has also increased to 7.75. Bhuvneshwar has gone wicketless in 14 out of 29 innings he has bowled in IPL since 2018.

Stats and Trivia –

1. Amit Mishra needs 3 more wickets to complete 100 wickets for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

2. Bhuvneshwar averages 43 against DC, his worst against any current IPL team.

3. Ajinkya Rahane needs 12 more runs to reach 5000 runs in T20s. He will be the 10th Indian to the milestone