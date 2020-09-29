Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad - What do the numbers tell

IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad - What do the numbers tell

IPL 2020: Based on current form, Delhi Capitals look odds on favourite to win Match 11 of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but an overall look at the numbers presents a different take.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DC and SRH skippers Shreyas Iyer and David Warner. (IPL/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Both teams have faced contrasting fortunes in the 13th season of the IPL so far. While DC have won both their matches in the tournament and have looked impressive till now, SRH are at the bottom of the table with back-to-back losses, with their batting being a major concern.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians clash

DC would be looking to continue their winning run in IPL 2020 while David Warner would be hoping SRH are able to conjure up their first win of the season. However, when it comes to their head to head record, Sunrisers have the edge with nine wins in 15 matches while DC have won 5.

But SRH would be wary of the threat provided by DC pacer Kagiso Rabada, who has been in splendid form since IPL 2019. He has been the highest wicket-taker in the tournament since 2019. The stat becomes even more impressive as Rabada has bowled 21.3 overs less than Deepak Chahar, who has bowled the most balls since IPL 2019. He also not gone wicketless in the last 14 matches he has played in IPL.

For SRH, the onus falls on Manish Pandey, who has been a consistent performer for them since 2019. SRH have a shaky middle-order with Pandey keeping it all together. He has amassed 375 runs at an average of 62.50 for the Sunrisers at the No.3 position. He has only played eight matches at the position but ranks 4th amongst the top run-scorers at the No. 3 spot in the IPL since 2019.



However, a worrying sign for SRH would be the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Despite being one of the most consistent performers for SRH, Bhuvneshwar has been on a downward trajectory in the last few seasons. In the last three seasons, Bhuvneshwar’s average has risen from 21.7 to 39.5 while his economy has also increased to 7.75. Bhuvneshwar has gone wicketless in 14 out of 29 innings he has bowled in IPL since 2018.

Stats and Trivia –

1. Amit Mishra needs 3 more wickets to complete 100 wickets for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

2. Bhuvneshwar averages 43 against DC, his worst against any current IPL team.

3. Ajinkya Rahane needs 12 more runs to reach 5000 runs in T20s. He will be the 10th Indian to the milestone

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Sep 29, 2020 10:44 IST
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Sep 29, 2020 04:58 IST
Hathras woman, battling for life after being gang-raped, dies
Sep 29, 2020 10:30 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark, daily cases drop to 70,589
Sep 29, 2020 09:26 IST

latest news

No drug test, no handshakes at debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Sep 29, 2020 10:44 IST
Sardar Sarovar Dam’s sudden water release flooded parts of Gujarat, suggests analysis
Sep 29, 2020 10:36 IST
US condoles death of Jaswant Singh; hails his role for strengthening of Indo-US partnership
Sep 29, 2020 10:33 IST
Husband’s way of ‘helping’ wife during workout will make you chuckle. Watch
Sep 29, 2020 10:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.