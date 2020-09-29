Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 20:35 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 10 overs of the 11th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 82/1. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 58 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

14 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six and a four.

Amit Mishra bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 14 runs from the over.

Marcus Stoinis bowled the 8th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.



Ishant Sharma bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 14 runs from the over.

Amit Mishra bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On Amnesty row, BJP leader quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh to defend govt
Sep 29, 2020 21:02 IST
Should have shown grace, ignored Kangana’s PoK comment, HC to Sanjay Raut
Sep 29, 2020 20:39 IST
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Sep 29, 2020 21:22 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad post 162/4 in 20 overs
Sep 29, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

Addl civic chief orders inquiry into allegations of mis-mgmt of MPJY at pvt hosp
Sep 29, 2020 21:21 IST
2,359 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with 44 patients declared dead due to infection
Sep 29, 2020 21:20 IST
This dog keeps stealing the dish towel. It’s both silly and adorable
Sep 29, 2020 21:20 IST
Javed Akhtar explains his tweet about Karan Johar’s parties
Sep 29, 2020 21:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.