IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs of the 11th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 82/1. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 58 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

14 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six and a four.

Amit Mishra bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 14 runs from the over.

Marcus Stoinis bowled the 8th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

Ishant Sharma bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 14 runs from the over.

Amit Mishra bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

