Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:29 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 163 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 10 overs was 54 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

T Natarajan bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over.

8 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Abhishek Sharma.

Rashid Khan bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.



5 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Abhishek Sharma where he kept things tight.

Rashid Khan bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 5.4. At the same stage, SRH were 82/1. Delhi Capitals need 109 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.9.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Sep 29, 2020 21:44 IST
Venkaiah Naidu tests Covid positive, says ‘am doing fine’
Sep 29, 2020 22:30 IST
Lufthansa cancels India-Germany flights till Oct 20 after dispute with Centre
Sep 29, 2020 22:16 IST
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
Sep 29, 2020 22:51 IST

latest news

DU teachers move high court seeking pending salaries
Sep 29, 2020 22:53 IST
Andhra CM’s 3-capital plan creates troubles for Vijayawada airport expansion
Sep 29, 2020 22:53 IST
Covid-19 infection rate rising in India but scope for more, ICMR survey shows
Sep 29, 2020 22:51 IST
Ludhiana: Controversy over farm bills merely a distraction, says BJP state president
Sep 29, 2020 22:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.