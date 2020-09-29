Sections
IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 22:55 IST

Chasing a target of 163 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 15 overs was 104 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Abhishek Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

Rashid Khan bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Abhishek Sharma and it was an expensive one. Delhi Capitals's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 15 runs came off the over.



T Natarajan bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 10 runs from the over.

16 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was an expensive one. Delhi Capitals batsmen hit 2 sixes.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.9. At the same stage, SRH were 117/2. Delhi Capitals need 59 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 11.8.

