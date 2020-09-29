Sections
IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between DC and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:28 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Sun Risers Hyderabad have won the 11th match of IPL 2020 by 15 runs, Delhi Capitals were restricted for a total of 147 runs for 7 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer with 34 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer who contributed 42 runs to the innings.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

T Natarajan bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs from the over along with a wicket.



Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 9 runs from the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was an decent one as 12 runs came off it along with a wicket.

That brings us to the end of the match. SRH will now face CSK at Dubai whereas Delhi Capitals will meet KKR in their respective next matches.

