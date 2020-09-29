IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

At the end of the first innings of the 11th match of IPL 2020, Sun Risers Hyderabad has managed to get to a total of 162 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 45 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Jonny Bairstow was the highest scorer with 53 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who contributed 77 runs to the innings.

11 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 fours.

Marcus Stoinis bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada where he kept things tight.

13 runs came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Anrich Nortje which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six and a four.

The 20th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Delhi Capitals will have to chase down the target of 163 at 8.2 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL