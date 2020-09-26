Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between SRH and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 143 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 15 overs was 113 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

8 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit a four.

9 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Mohammad Nabi which was an expensive one.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by T Natarajan and it was an expensive one. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.



5 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Mohammad Nabi.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an expensive 15th over of the innings where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.5. At the same stage, SRH were 99/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 30 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 6.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
Sep 27, 2020 01:50 IST
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
Sep 26, 2020 23:46 IST
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Sep 26, 2020 21:52 IST
Delhi reports 46 Covid-19 deaths, highest toll in 72 days
Sep 27, 2020 00:23 IST

latest news

Covid-19 deaths in India near 1 million
Sep 27, 2020 01:39 IST
15-year-old Chandigarh girl found pregnant: Brother’s friend, former tenant also held for raping minor
Sep 27, 2020 01:38 IST
Six journalists among 207 test positive in Chandigarh
Sep 27, 2020 01:28 IST
Mumbai’s KEM Hospital starts Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine trial, 3 volunteers administered dosage on Day 1
Sep 27, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.