IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Chasing a target of 143 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 10 overs was 72 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and it was an expensive one. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

Mohammad Nabi bowled the 8th over of the innings where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen scored 5 runs from the over.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

Mohammad Nabi bowled the 10th over of the innings where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen scored 5 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.2. At the same stage, SRH were 61/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 71 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.1.

