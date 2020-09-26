Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 8th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:32 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 143 runs in today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders's score at the end of 10 overs was 72 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and it was an expensive one. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

Mohammad Nabi bowled the 8th over of the innings where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen scored 5 runs from the over.



The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

Mohammad Nabi bowled the 10th over of the innings where the Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen scored 5 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.2. At the same stage, SRH were 61/2. Kolkata Knight Riders need 71 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 7.1.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Sep 26, 2020 21:52 IST
KKR vs SRH live: Gill, Morgan key for KKR in chase
Sep 26, 2020 22:38 IST
Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 21:31 IST
Kangana must be booked over anti-farmer tweet: Lawyer files complaint
Sep 26, 2020 21:25 IST

latest news

Plan to upgrade Ludhiana’s fire infra doused by admn neglect
Sep 26, 2020 22:39 IST
IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Sep 26, 2020 22:32 IST
SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sep 26, 2020 22:33 IST
Ludhiana sees six more deaths, 172 new infections
Sep 26, 2020 22:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.