IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- SRH innings, death overs highlights

At the end of the first innings of the 8th match of IPL 2020, Sun Risers Hyderabad has managed to get to a total of 142 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last five overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 43 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Manish Pandey was the highest scorer with 51 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey who contributed 62 runs to the innings.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

8 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins. SRH batsmen hit a four.

Andre Russell bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Andre Russell.

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to chase down the target of 143 at 7.2 runs per over.

