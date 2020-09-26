IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- SRH innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

At the end of 15 overs of the 8th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 99/2. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 38 runs without losing any wicket.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 11th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

8 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. SRH batsmen hit a four.

Sunil Narine bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a four.

Sunil Narine bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 132 runs.

