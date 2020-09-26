Sections
IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- SRH innings, overs 10 to 15 highlights

The big clash between SRH and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:56 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 15 overs of the 8th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 99/2. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 38 runs without losing any wicket.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 11th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

8 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. SRH batsmen hit a four.

Sunil Narine bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.



11 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a four.

Sunil Narine bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 132 runs.

