IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR: ‘We thought he was injured,’ Eoin Morgan calls Andre Russell a superstar performer

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League has been a disappointing one for West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell. After smashing the bowlers all over the park in the previous two seasons, a lot was expected from Russell this season. Kolkata Knight Riders had pinned their hopes on Russell to come good in IPL 2020. but Russell hasn’t been at his usual best as he has struggled to perform with the bat. Meanwhile the problems have compounded for KKR as Russell has also struggled with injuries.

Russell was suffering in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but he came back to bowl the last over of the match. SRH needed 18 runs with David Warner at the crease. But Russell managed to take the game to the Super Over despite not being at 100%. Eventually, Russell’s effort reaped fruit as KKR won the match in the Super Over.

READ | ‘We’ll see what happens but he’s a fighter,’ Kieron Pollard says Rohit Sharma is ‘not feeling well’

KKR captain Eoin Morgan lauded the comeback spirit of Russell, calling him a superstar performer.

“It was (the talk with Andre Russell), he went off the field, we thought he was injured, but he came back and said he could bowl. So, it’s obvious we trust a player to deliver. He came off a short run-up, he does it so often but didn’t manage to execute as well as he would have liked. I thought he showed a lot of character to come back and get us through to the super over after not starting as well as he would have liked (with a no-ball). He’s been a superstar performer for us, has been such an integral part of the franchise for such a long time, we need Andre Russell to be fit,” Morgan told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Morgan also lavished praise on pacer Lockie Ferguson, who scalped a total of five wickets (including Super Over) in his first match of the season.

“It’s nice to be a part of the Super Over, it gives you a glimpse of what the guys are all about; especially in high-pressure situations. For Lockie Ferguson to come into his first game of the tournament, to perform the way he did in the twenty overs and then in the Super Over, I think he was outstanding. The hunger and the drive he’s shown off the field while waiting for an opportunity is pleasing,” Morgan said.

READ| ‘Shami wanted to bowl six yorkers in Super Over,’ KL Rahul lauds Kings XI Punjab pace spearhead

“We have been striving to get wins off the last couple of games, it didn’t quite work out. We ran into a Mumbai Indians side that was very very strong. Today, it was more competitive, but it’s great to perform and get over the line,” he added.

KKR are placed fourth with ten points from nine matches after a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to be at fifth with six points. They play Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday,