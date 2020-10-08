Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:26 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 10 overs of the 22nd match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 100/0. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 48 runs without losing any wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

18 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four.



Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

Arshdeep Singh bowled the 10th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 10.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 200 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 08, 2020 20:06 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Bairstow gets fifty, 100-up for SRH
Oct 08, 2020 20:41 IST
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
Oct 08, 2020 19:46 IST
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
Oct 08, 2020 19:54 IST

latest news

In Andhra Pradesh, YSRC MLA, son test positive for Covid-19 a second time
Oct 08, 2020 20:38 IST
Ranveer Singh posts on Twitter for the first time since June 14
Oct 08, 2020 20:35 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena in Bihar
Oct 08, 2020 20:31 IST
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 08, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.