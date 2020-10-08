Sections
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:54 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 15 overs of the 22nd match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 160/0. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 60 runs without losing any wicket.

20 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Arshdeep Singh and it was an expensive one as10 runs came off the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.



16 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman which was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit 2 sixes.

6 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Sheldon Cottrell where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 10.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 214 runs.

