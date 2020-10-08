IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 22nd match of IPL 2020 between Sun Risers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at DUBAI. Sun Risers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bat. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow opened the batting for Sun Risers Hyderabad. Sun Risers Hyderabad have scored 52 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

Sheldon Cottrell bowled an expensive 1st over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 13 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman where he kept things tight.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami. SRH's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit 3 fours to ensure 15 runs came off the over.

Mohammed Shami bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 10.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 208 runs.

