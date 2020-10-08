IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

At the end of the first innings of the 22nd match of IPL 2020, Sun Risers Hyderabad has managed to get to a total of 201 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 41 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Jonny Bairstow was the highest scorer with 97 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who contributed 160 runs to the innings.

1 run and 2 wickets came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi where he kept things tight.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh where he kept things tight.

The 18th over was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was an expensive one as 10 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The 20th over was bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one as 14 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Kings XI Punjab will have to chase down the target of 202 at 10.1 runs per over.

