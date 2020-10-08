Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KXIP and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 21:32 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of the first innings of the 22nd match of IPL 2020, Sun Risers Hyderabad has managed to get to a total of 201 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 41 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Jonny Bairstow was the highest scorer with 97 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who contributed 160 runs to the innings.

1 run and 2 wickets came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi where he kept things tight.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh where he kept things tight.

The 18th over was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was an expensive one as 10 runs came off it along with a wicket.



Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The 20th over was bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one as 14 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Kings XI Punjab will have to chase down the target of 202 at 10.1 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74
Oct 08, 2020 21:32 IST
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: KXIP bowlers restrict SRH to 201/6
Oct 08, 2020 21:43 IST
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 08, 2020 20:06 IST

latest news

Nation has lost a visionary leader: President Kovind on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:40 IST
IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 08, 2020 21:32 IST
Rosogolla Biryani video irks many. ‘Please stop,’ say netizens
Oct 08, 2020 21:30 IST
Pune district records 2,012 fresh Covid +ves, 61 deaths
Oct 08, 2020 21:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.