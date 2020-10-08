Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:40 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 202 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 10 overs was 96 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

T Natarajan bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

Abhishek Sharma bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where 16 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

2 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.



Abdul Samad bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 4 sixes and a four scoring 28 runs from the over.

Rashid Khan bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.6. At the same stage, SRH were 100/0. Kings XI Punjab need 106 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 08, 2020 22:56 IST
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel jolts KXIP, Mujeeb departs
Oct 08, 2020 23:03 IST
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Oct 08, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

Gautam Budh Nagar admin wants authority to make animal feeding points in residential areas
Oct 08, 2020 23:03 IST
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
Oct 08, 2020 23:03 IST
Police release sketches of bank robbery suspects
Oct 08, 2020 23:02 IST
Man posing as Bulandshahr SHO held in Greater Noida, he was trying settle local dispute
Oct 08, 2020 23:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.