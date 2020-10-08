IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 202 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 10 overs was 96 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

T Natarajan bowled the 6th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

Abhishek Sharma bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where 16 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

2 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

Abdul Samad bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 4 sixes and a four scoring 28 runs from the over.

Rashid Khan bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.6. At the same stage, SRH were 100/0. Kings XI Punjab need 106 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.6.

