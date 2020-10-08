Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 202 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 126 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

T Natarajan bowled the 11th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 9 runs from the over along with a wicket.

7 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.



The 14th over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was a decent one as 9 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Rashid Khan bowled the 15th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 2 wickets came in this over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.4. At the same stage, SRH were 160/0. Kings XI Punjab need 76 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 15.2.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 08, 2020 22:56 IST
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Oct 08, 2020 23:56 IST
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Oct 08, 2020 22:44 IST

latest news

Curbs imposed in 11 more areas in Chandigarh
Oct 08, 2020 23:54 IST
Nepalese help, accomplices steal cash, jewellery from Ludhiana house
Oct 08, 2020 23:54 IST
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
Oct 08, 2020 23:53 IST
Mumbai monsoon misses withdrawal date; could take another 8-10 days, says IMD
Oct 08, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.