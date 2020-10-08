IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 202 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 126 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

T Natarajan bowled the 11th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 9 runs from the over along with a wicket.

7 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

The 14th over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was a decent one as 9 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Rashid Khan bowled the 15th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden. 2 wickets came in this over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.4. At the same stage, SRH were 160/0. Kings XI Punjab need 76 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 15.2.

Follow live score and updates from IPL