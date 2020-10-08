IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 17

SRH have won the 22nd match of IPL 2020 by 69 runs, Kings XI Punjab were bowled out for total of 132 runs in the 17th over. Nicholas Pooran was the highest scorer with 77 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran who contributed 47 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

T Natarajan bowled only 5 balls in the 17th over of the game and gave away 1 run.

That brings us to the end of the match. SRH will now face RR at Dubai whereas Kings XI Punjab will meet KKR in their respective next matches.

Follow live score and updates from IPL