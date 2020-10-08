SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today:Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab lock horns in ‘battle of equals’

IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Kings XI Punjab will once again try to turn fortunes as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai. It’s going to be a battle of equals as both teams have shown similar characteristics. Rock-solid top order, unstable middle-order and an under-fire bowling unit – these has been the story of KXIP and SRH in the league so far. With three losses on the trot, KXIP are placed at the bottom with only two points in five matches. David Warner & Co isn’t in great position either. They are ranked sixth on the points table with only two wins.

