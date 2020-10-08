IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP: Sunrisers Hyderabad players wear black armbands to show respect for late Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai

IPL 2020: SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner with the black armbands against KXIP (Twitter/IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad players wore black armbands during their IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Thursday as a mark of respect to Afganistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai.

Tarakai passed away from the injuries he sustained in a road accident last weekend. He was 29.

Former Australia opener Michael Slater revealed during commentary that it was SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan who requested the SRH team management to allow them to wear black armbands against KXIP. Tarakai was Rashid’s teammate in the Afghanistan side.

Tarakai, who was initially treated in Nangarhar, was expected to be shifted to Kabul or outside the country as soon as possible. “ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked!,” the ACB tweeted.

“May Allah Shower His Mercy on him,” it added.

Tarakai represented the national team in 12 T20Is and one ODI. The right-handed batsman made his international debut at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

His highest international score was 90 which came against Ireland in a T20 International series in March 2017.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat. SRH made one change, bringing in Khaleel Ahmed in place of Siddarth Kaul. KXIP made three changes with Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Mujeeb Ur-Rahman coming in place of Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar and Sarfaraz Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

(With PTI inputs)