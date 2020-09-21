IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: Freaky run-out sends David Warner back to the hut - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner suffered a bizarre dismissal during their first game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Sunday. Warner got off to a good start during SRH’s 164-run chase, as he struck a boundary in the first over from Dale Steyn. But during the next over from Umesh Yadav, Warner got run out and had to go back.

The moment took place on the fourth ball of Umesh Yadav’s over. The previous four balls had seen two wides, a four and a six and Jonny Bairstow, who was on the strike, was looking his lethal best. On the fourth delivery, Bairstow struck the ball straight and hard, but Umesh got his hand on the ball, and stopped the momentum.

The ball went on to hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end while Warner was out of his crease. The bails were clipped and the left-handed batsman was run out for 6.

Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal displayed his highly rated talent with a half-century on IPL debut before AB de Villiers provided the much needed final flourish to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 163 for five in their tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

The class and calmness Padikkal (56 off 42, 8 fours) showed in his first high-profile game was remarkable, so much so that Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch (29 off 27) was happy to play second fiddle at the other end.Sunrisers pulled things back in the middle overs following a 90-run opening stand between Padikkal and Finch.

De Villiers (51 off 30) came up with crucial boundary hits towards the end to take the team score past 160.The 20-year-old Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence.

