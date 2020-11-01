IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: ‘Getting him out is special,’ Sandeep Sharma ‘enjoyed’ getting Virat Kohli out for record seventh time

It was a moment to savour for Sandeep Sharma when Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli hit him straight to Kane Williamson at cover. It was the seventh time Sharma had dismissed Virat Kohli in the IPL, the most by any player in the history of the tournament. Sharma even picked up the wicket of in-form RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal to finish with 2/20, an effort that fetched him the Player of the Match award. However, it all dwarfed in front of that Kohli dismissal.

“Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen, so getting him out is special,” Sharma said after being named Player of the Match. “I didn’t know that (dismissing Kohli for the record seventh time in IPL). When I got him, someone came and told me about it. He’s one of the greats, getting his wicket is always special, I enjoyed it.”

In 12 innings, besides having his number, Sharma has allowed Kohli to score just 68 runs off his bowling. With 23 wickets, Sharma also became the leading wicket-taker against RCB in the IPL. During Saturday’s match, Sharma used his variations well using the knuckle ball to great effect. Having missed numerous matches previously due to injury, the 2020 season of the IPL is shaping up well for Sharma and the 27-year-old is relishing every bit of it.

“When I started bowling, it was a bit sticky. It’s coming nicely, it’s got cooler here, so it’s helping. I have been bowling the knuckle ball, Jonny (Bairstow) has been helping me. It took around three or four months to get it right,” Sharma added.

“I was talking to Bairstow and Holder, they told me that I was bowling good inswingers and it would be hard for the batsmen if I could bowl the straighter deliveries. So I am working hard on that and it came out nicely today. Very happy with that. I need to change my wrist position, which I am working in the nets. I’m trying to bowl some outswingers as well, working hard. I have been bowling knuckle balls for the last three years, I don’t have to practice that much, I know my lengths with that.”