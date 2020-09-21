IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Can RCB live up to its star power?

LIVE BLOG

IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: The finalists of the IPL 2016, Royal Challengers and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will do battle in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai.

IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live Updates : Since headlining the 2016 IPL final four years ago, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone down contrasting paths. Champions that season, SRH have reached the Playoffs all three seasons thereafter, in one of which the side finished runners-up. Meanwhile, RCB’s fortunes have gone south, twice bagging with the wooden spoon (In 2017 and 2019) and one finishing sixth on the Points-Table. As these two teams open their IPL 2020 campaign on Monday, it promises to make for a fascinating battle, one that pits Virat Kohli against David Warner.

A very warm welcome to all our viewers! If you’re a fan of either Delhi Capitals or Kings XI Punjab, let us start by asking you something: Did you sleep well after last night’s humdinger? Yes, it took just the second match of the IPL 2020 to produce the first Super Over of this year, in which DC managed to edge out KXIP. And before you could even digest what transpired last night, we are here once more, all set to bring you another mouth-watering contest, one that has all it takes to take your breath away. This is Aditya Bhattacharya, who will keep you covered with tonight’s game, one that will see Virat Kohli taking on David Warner. Excited? We bet your are.