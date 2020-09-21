IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: ‘My Covid Heroes’ - Reason behind RCB’s special jersey this season

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will open their campaign in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday in Dubai against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A day before the encounter, RCB players were seen wearing jerseys in training which had the message ‘My Covid heroes’ written on the back side of it. The franchise later announced that they will be featuring a similar jersey throughout the season during training sessions to celebrate everyone who have worked towards “making the world a better place” throughout the ongoing pandemic.

In an interview before the match, RCB star player AB de Villiers was asked about the same, and he said that it is a great initiative by the franchise to honour the frontline workers.

“It’s a special occasion. Very excited to get out there and have fun with the boys. Great initiative from RCB (to don a special jersey in appreciation of the Covid frontline workers) and throughout the pandemic, a lot of frontline workers have done great service and that’s really the purpose of life,” De Villiers said.

On being asked about how RCB will fare this season de Villiers said: “Have done some fantastic work behind the scenes and we are very well prepared and our net session and training session have been very intense. It’s about trusting each other and executing all the hard work we have put in.”

Meanwhile, SRH captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field against RCB. “We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night. We know it’s going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side,” Warner said at the toss.

“We have made a few changes, to the setup and the team as well. We feel relaxed and balanced. One idea was to create more leaders in the time. The guys have worked really hard during the lockdown period in whatever way they could. They have taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks as well. Lot of batting happened in the last three wickets,” Virat Kohli added at the toss.