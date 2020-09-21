IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: Sandeep Sharma has Virat Kohli’s number in the Indian Premier League

Virat Kohli is a feared batsman in the world of cricket. He is among the few batsmen who have been incredibly consistent in all three formats of the game. In the Indian Premier League also, Virat is the batsmen with the most runs in IPL history with 5412 and it came at an average of 37.85. He also has 5 hundred to his name in the IPL. Virat has been Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) main batting threat for years and opposition often comes with special plans to dismiss him.

But there is one bowler who has made Virat Kohli’s wicket his own. Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Kohli six times in the IPL, making him the joint-most successful bowler alongside Ashish Nehra against Kohli in the IPL.

Sandeep would again be looking to take the prized wicket of Kohli when SRH face RCB on Monday. He also needs only 5 more wickets to complete 100 IPL wickets. In fact, RCB is the franchise that Sandeep Sharma performs the best against. Out of his 95 wickets, 22.10 % of his wickets have come against RCB.

He is also in contention to become the leading wicket-taker against RCB in IPL. He needs only three wickets to overtake Ashish Nehra and Harbhajan Singh and become the most bowler with most wickets against RCB.

He has only been wicketless only once since 2013 in the 12 innings he has bowled in. If we look at the best strike rate for a bowler vs RCB with a minimum of 250 balls, Sandeep’s strike rate of 12.5 is the best among all.

A lot will again depend on Sandeep’s shoulders when he SRH comes on to the field. RCB have an enviable batting department with Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, and Chris Morris in the squad. He will have Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan for company when they take on RCB.