IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 16:20 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 10 overs of the 26th match of IPL 2020, SRH's total is 63/1. In the last 5 overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 40 runs without losing any wicket.

3 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Jaydev Unadkat where he kept things tight.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia and it was an expensive one. SRH batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 12 runs came off the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Shreyas Gopal and it was an expensive one. SRH's batsmen hit a six to ensure 11 runs came off the over.



Ben Stokes bowled the 9th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Rahul Tewatia bowled the 10th over of the innings where the SRH batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 126 runs.

