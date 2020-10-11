IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Sections
Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:22 IST

Chasing a target of 159 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 67 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

T Natarajan bowled the 6th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

11 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Abhishek Sharma which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 2 fours.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.



The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Vijay Shankar and it was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

Rashid Khan bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.7. At the same stage, SRH were 63/1. Rajasthan Royals need 92 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 9.2.

