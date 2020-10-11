Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between RR and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:48 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 159 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 94 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Vijay Shankar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Vijay Shankar who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.



4 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

T Natarajan bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.3. At the same stage, SRH were 96/2. Rajasthan Royals need 65 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 13.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Oct 11, 2020 16:34 IST
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
Oct 11, 2020 17:07 IST
MI vs DC Live Score: DC elect to bat, Rahane comes in for Pant
Oct 11, 2020 19:14 IST
BJP names 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections: Full list
Oct 11, 2020 19:06 IST

latest news

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 11, 2020 19:18 IST
Domestic travel: List of new flights starting from October 12
Oct 11, 2020 19:18 IST
Himani returns to work after testing negative for Covid-19, shares video
Oct 11, 2020 19:12 IST
Flooding in Cambodia leaves at least 11 dead
Oct 11, 2020 19:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.