IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
The 26th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Chasing a target of 159 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 5 overs was 36 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.
The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.
The 2nd over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was a decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.
4 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.
12 runs and a wicket came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan.
Khaleel Ahmed bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over along with a wicket.
The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.2. At the same stage, SRH were 23/1. Rajasthan Royals need 123 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 8.2.
