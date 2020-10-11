SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: It’s David Warner vs Steve Smith as SRH, RR lock horns

IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Here comes another doubleheader Sunday that kickstarts with a phenomenal clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad nad Rajasthan Royals. The 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) will pit two Australian teammates, David Warner and Steve Smith, against each other. SRH are coming into the contest after thumping KXIP in their last game. The openers have been clicking perfectly and the bowlers are striking well, especially Rashid Khan who is back amongst wickets. While David Warner & Co has been on a good run, Rajasthan Royals are having a tough time. Despite a terrific start, they tumbled in the middle of the tournament. However, the return of Ben Stokes may boost their morale by bringing them back on the winning ways.

Follow the SRH vs RR IPL 2020 Live Updates here: