‘Statements often reek of jealousy,’ Madan Lal questions Pakistan cricketers on IPL 2020 criticism

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE. All the matches in the tournament will be played across three cities - Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This was made possible after the International Cricket Council (ICC) last month announced the decision to postpone the T20 World Cup due to Covid-19 fears. The global tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Australia starting from October this year.

The decision to give IPL, which too had been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic worsening in India, a window has not gone down well with several former Pakistan cricketers, many of whom have been critical of the decision. Former India cricketer and coach Madan Lal, in an interview, slammed Pakistan cricketers for their remarks against the IPL.

“The Pakistan cricketers, a lot of them, don’t think at all before they speak. How can they claim that India has got the World Cup postponed?” Madan Lal told Sports Tak in an interview.

“Firstly COVID-19 was around and T20 World Cup is a different type of tournament. Considering the absence of crowd and sponsorship issues, ICC and Cricket Australia have taken the decision to postpone it, which is a good decision,” he added.

“The IPL was always going to happen. We had already thought of organising the IPL in September-October depending on the available dates. So we have planned the IPL according to that which is a very good thing,” he further said.

“Yes, probably the Asia Cup could have happened. But Pakistani players’ statements often reek of jealousy.

“They should think how we can improve our relations so that cricket can keep continuing, but always there is some or the other player who comes and says something and the whole matter goes awry,” Lal further said.

Meanwhile, the IPL and VIVO suspended their title sponsorship deal for the upcoming season. “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020,” a BCCI release said.